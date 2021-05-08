Fulham vs Burnley Preview

Fulham vs Burnley Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 10th May 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Premier League relegation candidates Fulham will look to keep their slim chance of survival alive on Monday night when they welcome fellow strugglers Burnley to Craven Cottage in what will be their 36th match of the campaign. The Cottagers are nine points adrift of safety and are heading into this tie almost certain of dropping to the Championship. With one win from their last nine PL games, Scott Parker’s side is only ahead of Southampton and already-relegated Sheffield United in the form table. However, with seven of their last eight matches coming against sides within the top ten, this match against Burnley affords them the chance to play a team that they have a fighting chance against. Sean Dyche’s plucky side are no pushovers though and can hurt any side on their day as displayed in their 4-0 win over Wolves a fortnight ago. Despite that big win which stopped a three-game-losing run and their only win in their last five PL games (L4), the visitors are thick in the relegation battle. They enter this round of fixtures sitting in 17th place and nine points ahead of their hosts. Victory here will be enough to guarantee them PL football next season and perhaps condemn their hosts to relegation if results in other fixtures go against them. The last five meetings between both sides have featured three wins for Burnley and one win for Fulham (D1). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Premier League relegation candidates Fulham will look to keep their slim chance of survival alive on Monday night when they welcome fellow strugglers Burnley to Craven Cottage in what will be their 36th match of the campaign.
The Cottagers are nine points adrift of safety and are heading into this tie almost certain of dropping to the Championship.
With one win from their last nine PL games, Scott Parker’s side is only ahead of Southampton and already-relegated Sheffield United in the form table.
However, with seven of their last eight matches coming against sides within the top ten, this match against Burnley affords them the chance to play a team that they have a fighting chance against.
Sean Dyche’s plucky side are no pushovers though and can hurt any side on their day as displayed in their 4-0 win over Wolves a fortnight ago.
Despite that big win which stopped a three-game-losing run and their only win in their last five PL games (L4), the visitors are thick in the relegation battle. They enter this round of fixtures sitting in 17th place and nine points ahead of their hosts.
Victory here will be enough to guarantee them PL football next season and perhaps condemn their hosts to relegation if results in other fixtures go against them.
The last five meetings between both sides have featured three wins for Burnley and one win for Fulham (D1).
