Southampton vs Crystal Palace Preview

Southampton vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium Date: 11th May 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Crystal Palace will travel to the South coast to take on struggling Southampton who are sitting in 16th place after 34 games. The Saints who had their match with Palace rescheduled due to their FA Cup involvements play their visitors this Tuesday looking to get their first win in four league games. They have struggled with injuries and form since the turn of the year. They have been the worst side in the league this year after claiming just 11 points taking just 26 from their first 16 league games. Their Premier League status looks almost certain but they will hope to absolutely guarantee it with a good performance in this tie. Despite their poor form, they remain a solid side, able to cause teams problems on their day. Palace meanwhile are guaranteed PL football for another season. They currently occupy 13th place and are now looking to finish as hig up the table as possible. Following their two-nil win over Sheffield United last weekend, they have now accumulated 41 points for the season. They have finished within three points of their current point tally in six out of the seven seasons in the top-flight since their promotion in 2013. They will fancy their chances against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side as they hold a near-perfect away record against teams in the bottom-eight of the table (W5, L1). However, The Eagles have won consecutive league matches just twice this season and have also won just once against the Saints in their last five meetings (D2, L2). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
