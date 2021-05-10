Southampton vs Crystal Palace Preview

Southampton vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium Date: 11th May 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Crystal Palace will travel to the South coast to take on struggling Southampton who are sitting in 16th place after 34 games.

The Saints who had their match with Palace rescheduled due to their FA Cup involvements play their visitors this Tuesday looking to get their first win in four league games.

They have struggled with injuries and form since the turn of the year. They have been the worst side in the league this year after claiming just 11 points taking just 26 from their first 16 league games.

Their Premier League status looks almost certain but they will hope to absolutely guarantee it with a good performance in this tie. Despite their poor form, they remain a solid side, able to cause teams problems on their day.

Palace meanwhile are guaranteed PL football for another season. They currently occupy 13th place and are now looking to finish as hig up the table as possible.

Following their two-nil win over Sheffield United last weekend, they have now accumulated 41 points for the season. They have finished within three points of their current point tally in six out of the seven seasons in the top-flight since their promotion in 2013.

They will fancy their chances against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side as they hold a near-perfect away record against teams in the bottom-eight of the table (W5, L1).

However, The Eagles have won consecutive league matches just twice this season and have also won just once against the Saints in their last five meetings (D2, L2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Manchester United 18:00 Leicester City Southampton 20:15 Crystal Palace Chelsea 20:15 Arsenal Aston Villa 18:00 Everton Manchester United 20:15 Liverpool Newcastle United 20:00 Manchester City Burnley 12:30 Leeds United Southampton 15:00 Fulham Brighton & Hov… 20:00 West Ham United Crystal Palace 12:00 Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur 14:05 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion 16:30 Liverpool Everton 19:00 Sheffield United Manchester United 18:00 Fulham Southampton 18:00 Leeds United Brighton & Hov… 19:00 Manchester City Chelsea 20:15 Leicester City

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 35 25 5 5 72 26 +46 80 2 Manchester United 34 20 10 4 67 36 +31 70 3 Chelsea 35 18 10 7 55 32 +23 64 4 Leicester City 35 19 6 10 63 43 +20 63 5 West Ham United 35 17 7 11 55 45 +10 58 6 Liverpool 34 16 9 9 57 39 +18 57 7 Tottenham Hotspur 35 16 8 11 61 41 +20 56 8 Everton 34 16 7 11 46 42 +4 55 9 Arsenal 35 15 7 13 49 38 +11 52 10 Leeds United 35 15 5 15 53 53 +0 50 11 Aston Villa 34 14 6 14 49 41 +8 48 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 12 9 14 35 47 -12 45 13 Crystal Palace 34 11 8 15 36 56 -20 41 14 Burnley 35 10 9 16 33 47 -14 39 15 Newcastle United 35 10 9 16 40 58 -18 39 16 Brighton & Hov… 35 8 13 14 36 41 -5 37 17 Southampton 34 10 7 17 41 61 -20 37 18 Fulham 35 5 12 18 25 47 -22 27 19 West Bromwich Albion 35 5 11 19 32 68 -36 26 20 Sheffield United 35 5 2 28 18 62 -44 17

Latest Premier League Results