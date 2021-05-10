Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview

Chelsea vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 12th May 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT The London Derby kicks in this Wednesday as third-placed Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge in what promises to be a fascinating Round of 35 fixture. After their huge win over Manchester City in their last outing, Thomas Tuchel welcomes his London rivals looking to continue his impressive record against the traditional big-six. The new Chelsea boss has overseen a turnaround in the club’s fortunes since his appointment in January, leading his side to two finals in his first season at the club. With the chance of a cup double still intact, the German is now looking to finish as high as possible. A series of impressive results mean that his side head into this tie sitting pretty much in the top four and with a big chance of finishing there following the poor form of their top-four rivals. They welcome Arsenal unbeaten in ten games in all competitions and head into this tie on a three-game-winning run. They have also scored two or more goals in three straight competitive outings. Arsenal meanwhile are having a very different season from their rivals, sitting well outside of the top four and with their chances of finishing within the top seven very slim. They now have three games to salvage their poor season and will look to begin at Stamford Bridge. Their weekend win over West Brom ensured that they still had a fighting chance of a European place finish, but they must follow up that win with a win here to keep their hopes alive. Despite their poor league placement and their recent off-field troubles, the encouragement for them is that they have lost just one of their last nine away games. They have also taken more points than better positioned sides like Man City and Leicester City from their last five league games (ten points). Only Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool have more points from their last five games than the Gunners. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
