Aston Villa vs Everton Preview

Aston Villa vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 13th May 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Aston Villa will welcome Everton to Villa Park this Thursday for their 35th match of the 2020/21 premier league season. The Claret and Blue side are looking to go one better than their 2011 Premier League finish where they ended the season in ninth place. They presently occupy 11th place after playing 34 times this season, but can still finish within the top eight thanks to a seven-point cushion between them and eighth-placed Everton. However, Dean Smith’s side head into this tie in poor form as they have taken just one win from their last five PL games (D1, L3). At home, their record isn’t any better with one win recorded in seven home games (D2, L4). Their poor defencive resilience has caused their poor form as they are without a clean sheet in their last eight games. Everton who are still hoping for a top-seven finish will be the more confident of teams for this tie. The toffees boosted their chance of European participation next season with a one-nil win over fifth-placed West Ham in their last outing. They will look to continue their mini-revival that has seen them lose one of five PL games (W2, D2) by taking all three points from this game. They can overtake seventh-placed Tottenham with a victory at Villa Park as they are currently one point behind Spurs who have played a game more. From a betting perspective, Everton are ever so slight favourites to come out on top in this tie which may be surprising to some given Villa’s poor run of form. This game gets underway at 20:00 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
