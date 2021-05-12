Aston Villa vs Everton Preview

Aston Villa vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 13th May 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Aston Villa will welcome Everton to Villa Park this Thursday for their 35th match of the 2020/21 premier league season.

The Claret and Blue side are looking to go one better than their 2011 Premier League finish where they ended the season in ninth place. They presently occupy 11th place after playing 34 times this season, but can still finish within the top eight thanks to a seven-point cushion between them and eighth-placed Everton.

However, Dean Smith’s side head into this tie in poor form as they have taken just one win from their last five PL games (D1, L3). At home, their record isn’t any better with one win recorded in seven home games (D2, L4).

Their poor defencive resilience has caused their poor form as they are without a clean sheet in their last eight games.

Everton who are still hoping for a top-seven finish will be the more confident of teams for this tie. The toffees boosted their chance of European participation next season with a one-nil win over fifth-placed West Ham in their last outing.

They will look to continue their mini-revival that has seen them lose one of five PL games (W2, D2) by taking all three points from this game. They can overtake seventh-placed Tottenham with a victory at Villa Park as they are currently one point behind Spurs who have played a game more.

From a betting perspective, Everton are ever so slight favourites to come out on top in this tie which may be surprising to some given Villa’s poor run of form.

This game gets underway at 20:00 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Newcastle United 20:00 Manchester City Burnley 12:30 Leeds United Southampton 15:00 Fulham Brighton & Hov… 20:00 West Ham United Crystal Palace 12:00 Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur 14:05 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion 16:30 Liverpool Everton 19:00 Sheffield United Manchester United 18:00 Fulham Southampton 18:00 Leeds United Brighton & Hov… 19:00 Manchester City Chelsea 20:15 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 18:00 Aston Villa Newcastle United 18:00 Sheffield United Everton 18:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Crystal Palace 19:00 Arsenal Burnley 20:15 Liverpool West Bromwich Albion 20:15 West Ham United

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 35 25 5 5 72 26 +46 80 2 Manchester United 36 20 10 6 70 42 +28 70 3 Leicester City 36 20 6 10 65 44 +21 66 4 Chelsea 36 18 10 8 55 33 +22 64 5 Liverpool 35 17 9 9 61 41 +20 60 6 West Ham United 35 17 7 11 55 45 +10 58 7 Tottenham Hotspur 35 16 8 11 61 41 +20 56 8 Everton 35 16 8 11 46 42 +4 56 9 Arsenal 36 16 7 13 50 38 +12 55 10 Leeds United 35 15 5 15 53 53 +0 50 11 Aston Villa 35 14 7 14 49 41 +8 49 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 12 9 14 35 47 -12 45 13 Crystal Palace 35 11 8 16 37 59 -22 41 14 Southampton 35 11 7 17 44 62 -18 40 15 Burnley 35 10 9 16 33 47 -14 39 16 Newcastle United 35 10 9 16 40 58 -18 39 17 Brighton & Hov… 35 8 13 14 36 41 -5 37 18 Fulham 35 5 12 18 25 47 -22 27 19 West Bromwich Albion 35 5 11 19 32 68 -36 26 20 Sheffield United 35 5 2 28 18 62 -44 17

Latest Premier League Results