Newcastle United vs Manchester City Preview

Newcastle United vs Manchester City
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: St. James’ Park
Date: 14th May 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Premier League champions Manchester City will travel to Tyneside to face Newcastle in what is their first match since they were crowned champions.
Steve Bruce’s Newcastle side put Leicester City to the sword in their last outing scoring four times to bring their season’s goal tally to 40.
They head into this tie in a good run of form having taken three wins from their last five games. The Magpies have scored two or more goals in four of their last six games after going seven games without doing so.
With their Premier League status confirmed following the relegation of Fulham, they will head into this tie with little pressure and with better freedom to express themselves. With their recent form, they will be confident about getting a good result against the Champions.
Pep Guardiola’s men who won the league in midweek after Manchester United lost against Leicester City will travel to St James Park with their fifth league title in the bag despite losing to Chelsea in their last match.
That loss to Chelsea ended a five game-winning run for the Sky Blues who have taken seven wins from their last ten overall.
They remain the team to beat in the Premier League and will be looking to wrap up the season in style with a win against the Magpies.
The visitors hold a superior head-to-head record in this tie winning four of the last five meetings between both sides.
