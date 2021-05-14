Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 16th May 2021 Kick-off time – 14:05 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur will continue their late push for a top-six finish this Sunday when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The London based club who were at some stage considered title contenders are sitting in 7th place, level on points with Everton but with a superior goal difference.

Their loss to Leeds United in their last outing ended their top-four push and made a top-seven finish a priority with three games left to play. With five points separating the teams occupying fifth to ninth position, the fight for a Europa League place remains intense.

Spurs will be looking to avoid being the fall guys in the race and will hope to pick up all three points in this tie to give them a chance of a better finish.

They head into this tie with three wins from their last five league games (L2), and two wins from their last two home games. Ryan Mason’s side will fancy their chances against a Wolves side who are struggling badly this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are languishing in 12th place after 35 games having recorded just twelve wins this season.

Their struggles, which have been down mostly to an unforgiving injury list, have seen them go from one of the most exciting teams in England under Santo to a team just about anyone can beat.

However, things have improved for them in the last couple of weeks as they head into this tie with one loss from their last five league games—three wins and one draw.

That mini-revival has seen them move away from the lower part of the table and closer to the top half. They will be looking to build on the improved form that has seen them go unbeaten in their last three away games when they travel to London to take on Spurs.

Both teams have won two and drawn one of the last five head-to-head meetings.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Newcastle United 20:00 Manchester City Burnley 12:30 Leeds United Southampton 15:00 Fulham Brighton & Hov… 20:00 West Ham United Crystal Palace 12:00 Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur 14:05 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion 16:30 Liverpool Everton 19:00 Sheffield United Manchester United 18:00 Fulham Southampton 18:00 Leeds United Brighton & Hov… 19:00 Manchester City Chelsea 20:15 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 18:00 Aston Villa Newcastle United 18:00 Sheffield United Everton 18:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Crystal Palace 19:00 Arsenal Burnley 20:15 Liverpool West Bromwich Albion 20:15 West Ham United

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 35 25 5 5 72 26 +46 80 2 Manchester United 36 20 10 6 70 42 +28 70 3 Leicester City 36 20 6 10 65 44 +21 66 4 Chelsea 36 18 10 8 55 33 +22 64 5 Liverpool 35 17 9 9 61 41 +20 60 6 West Ham United 35 17 7 11 55 45 +10 58 7 Tottenham Hotspur 35 16 8 11 61 41 +20 56 8 Everton 35 16 8 11 46 42 +4 56 9 Arsenal 36 16 7 13 50 38 +12 55 10 Leeds United 35 15 5 15 53 53 +0 50 11 Aston Villa 35 14 7 14 49 41 +8 49 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 12 9 14 35 47 -12 45 13 Crystal Palace 35 11 8 16 37 59 -22 41 14 Southampton 35 11 7 17 44 62 -18 40 15 Burnley 35 10 9 16 33 47 -14 39 16 Newcastle United 35 10 9 16 40 58 -18 39 17 Brighton & Hov… 35 8 13 14 36 41 -5 37 18 Fulham 35 5 12 18 25 47 -22 27 19 West Bromwich Albion 35 5 11 19 32 68 -36 26 20 Sheffield United 35 5 2 28 18 62 -44 17

Latest Premier League Results