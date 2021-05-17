Manchester United vs Fulham Preview

Manchester United vs Fulham Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 18th May 2021 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT Manchester United will play their last home game of the season this Tuesday when they welcome relegated Fulham to Old Trafford for their 37th match of the Premier League season. The Red Devils have had an unforgiving fixture pileup to deal with and will be playing their fourth game in eight days when they host Scott Parker’s side at Old Trafford this Tuesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have lost three of their last four matches going into this tie. They will hope to put in a good performance in front of the few returning fans and confirm their status as runners-up for this season. However, a worry for them is their defencive record in the past few games. They have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five competitive games. With Harry Maguire still out of the side, they are likely to stretch their number of games without a clean sheet to six. However, their visitors’ form in front of goal will be a source of encouragement for the home team. Scott Parker’s side have lost eight of their last ten league games (W1, D1) and are entering this meeting on a three-game losing run. Fresh from a 3-1 defeat to Southampton away from home, they play their second away game on the bounce, looking unlikely to get a positive result from it. The Cottagers have a poor head-to-head record in this fixture as they have failed to win in 13 attempts against their Tuesday opponents. Their last win over the Red Devils came in a 3-0 win at Craven Cottage in 2009. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Manchester United vs Fulham
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: 18th May 2021
Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT
Manchester United will play their last home game of the season this Tuesday when they welcome relegated Fulham to Old Trafford for their 37th match of the Premier League season.
The Red Devils have had an unforgiving fixture pileup to deal with and will be playing their fourth game in eight days when they host Scott Parker’s side at Old Trafford this Tuesday.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have lost three of their last four matches going into this tie. They will hope to put in a good performance in front of the few returning fans and confirm their status as runners-up for this season.
However, a worry for them is their defencive record in the past few games. They have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five competitive games. With Harry Maguire still out of the side, they are likely to stretch their number of games without a clean sheet to six.
However, their visitors’ form in front of goal will be a source of encouragement for the home team.
Scott Parker’s side have lost eight of their last ten league games (W1, D1) and are entering this meeting on a three-game losing run.
Fresh from a 3-1 defeat to Southampton away from home, they play their second away game on the bounce, looking unlikely to get a positive result from it.
The Cottagers have a poor head-to-head record in this fixture as they have failed to win in 13 attempts against their Tuesday opponents. Their last win over the Red Devils came in a 3-0 win at Craven Cottage in 2009.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results