Manchester United vs Fulham Preview

Manchester United vs Fulham Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 18th May 2021 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

Manchester United will play their last home game of the season this Tuesday when they welcome relegated Fulham to Old Trafford for their 37th match of the Premier League season.

The Red Devils have had an unforgiving fixture pileup to deal with and will be playing their fourth game in eight days when they host Scott Parker’s side at Old Trafford this Tuesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have lost three of their last four matches going into this tie. They will hope to put in a good performance in front of the few returning fans and confirm their status as runners-up for this season.

However, a worry for them is their defencive record in the past few games. They have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five competitive games. With Harry Maguire still out of the side, they are likely to stretch their number of games without a clean sheet to six.

However, their visitors’ form in front of goal will be a source of encouragement for the home team.

Scott Parker’s side have lost eight of their last ten league games (W1, D1) and are entering this meeting on a three-game losing run.

Fresh from a 3-1 defeat to Southampton away from home, they play their second away game on the bounce, looking unlikely to get a positive result from it.

The Cottagers have a poor head-to-head record in this fixture as they have failed to win in 13 attempts against their Tuesday opponents. Their last win over the Red Devils came in a 3-0 win at Craven Cottage in 2009.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Southampton 18:00 Leeds United Manchester United 18:00 Fulham Brighton & Hov… 19:00 Manchester City Chelsea 20:15 Leicester City Everton 18:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Newcastle United 18:00 Sheffield United Tottenham Hotspur 18:00 Aston Villa Crystal Palace 19:00 Arsenal Burnley 20:15 Liverpool West Bromwich Albion 20:15 West Ham United Liverpool 16:00 Crystal Palace West Ham United 16:00 Southampton Sheffield United 16:00 Burnley Manchester City 16:00 Everton Arsenal 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Leicester City 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United 16:00 West Bromwich Albion Fulham 16:00 Newcastle United Aston Villa 16:00 Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Manchester United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 36 26 5 5 76 29 +47 83 2 Manchester United 36 20 10 6 70 42 +28 70 3 Leicester City 36 20 6 10 65 44 +21 66 4 Chelsea 36 18 10 8 55 33 +22 64 5 Liverpool 36 18 9 9 63 42 +21 63 6 Tottenham Hotspur 36 17 8 11 63 41 +22 59 7 West Ham United 36 17 8 11 56 46 +10 59 8 Everton 36 16 8 12 46 43 +3 56 9 Arsenal 36 16 7 13 50 38 +12 55 10 Leeds United 36 16 5 15 57 53 +4 53 11 Aston Villa 36 14 7 15 51 44 +7 49 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 12 9 15 35 49 -14 45 13 Crystal Palace 36 12 8 16 40 61 -21 44 14 Southampton 36 12 7 17 47 63 -16 43 15 Burnley 36 10 9 17 33 51 -18 39 16 Newcastle United 36 10 9 17 43 62 -19 39 17 Brighton & Hov… 36 8 14 14 37 42 -5 38 18 Fulham 36 5 12 19 26 50 -24 27 19 West Bromwich Albion 36 5 11 20 33 70 -37 26 20 Sheffield United 36 6 2 28 19 62 -43 20

Latest Premier League Results