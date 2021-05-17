Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 19th May 2021 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

After an impressive win over Wolves on Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur will look to continue their quest for Europa League football next season when they welcome Aston Villa to London.

Ryan Mason’s side are sitting in 6th place with 59 points after 36 games. They are level on points with West Ham in 7th but have a better goal difference.

With two games still to play, they remain in danger of dropping outside of a place in Europe altogether. With the sixth-placed team qualifying for the Europa League and the seventh-placed team qualifying for the UEFA Conference League, Spurs will be looking to pick up all three points to guarantee their place in either competition as West Ham and Everton continue to lurk.

They head into this tie with three wins from their last five PL games (D1, L1) and will fancy their chances against the ‘Villans’ who have had an indifferent second half of the season.

Dean Smith’s side were in contention for a place in Europe at one point in the season, but have so far dropped out of the picture.

They enter Matchday 37 sitting outside of the top-ten and with little chance of breaking into that bracket as in-form Leeds United who are occupying tenth are four points ahead with two games left to play.

The visitors are without a win in their last three games and have won just once in five away games. With the injured Jack Grealish back in the side, Dean Smith will be hoping he can inspire his side to their first win in four games.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 36 26 5 5 76 29 +47 83 2 Manchester United 36 20 10 6 70 42 +28 70 3 Leicester City 36 20 6 10 65 44 +21 66 4 Chelsea 36 18 10 8 55 33 +22 64 5 Liverpool 36 18 9 9 63 42 +21 63 6 Tottenham Hotspur 36 17 8 11 63 41 +22 59 7 West Ham United 36 17 8 11 56 46 +10 59 8 Everton 36 16 8 12 46 43 +3 56 9 Arsenal 36 16 7 13 50 38 +12 55 10 Leeds United 36 16 5 15 57 53 +4 53 11 Aston Villa 36 14 7 15 51 44 +7 49 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 12 9 15 35 49 -14 45 13 Crystal Palace 36 12 8 16 40 61 -21 44 14 Southampton 36 12 7 17 47 63 -16 43 15 Burnley 36 10 9 17 33 51 -18 39 16 Newcastle United 36 10 9 17 43 62 -19 39 17 Brighton & Hov… 36 8 14 14 37 42 -5 38 18 Fulham 36 5 12 19 26 50 -24 27 19 West Bromwich Albion 36 5 11 20 33 70 -37 26 20 Sheffield United 36 6 2 28 19 62 -43 20

