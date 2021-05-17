Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 19th May 2021 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT After an impressive win over Wolves on Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur will look to continue their quest for Europa League football next season when they welcome Aston Villa to London. Ryan Mason’s side are sitting in 6th place with 59 points after 36 games. They are level on points with West Ham in 7th but have a better goal difference. With two games still to play, they remain in danger of dropping outside of a place in Europe altogether. With the sixth-placed team qualifying for the Europa League and the seventh-placed team qualifying for the UEFA Conference League, Spurs will be looking to pick up all three points to guarantee their place in either competition as West Ham and Everton continue to lurk. They head into this tie with three wins from their last five PL games (D1, L1) and will fancy their chances against the ‘Villans’ who have had an indifferent second half of the season. Dean Smith’s side were in contention for a place in Europe at one point in the season, but have so far dropped out of the picture. They enter Matchday 37 sitting outside of the top-ten and with little chance of breaking into that bracket as in-form Leeds United who are occupying tenth are four points ahead with two games left to play. The visitors are without a win in their last three games and have won just once in five away games. With the injured Jack Grealish back in the side, Dean Smith will be hoping he can inspire his side to their first win in four games. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Date: 19th May 2021
Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT
After an impressive win over Wolves on Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur will look to continue their quest for Europa League football next season when they welcome Aston Villa to London.
Ryan Mason’s side are sitting in 6th place with 59 points after 36 games. They are level on points with West Ham in 7th but have a better goal difference.
With two games still to play, they remain in danger of dropping outside of a place in Europe altogether. With the sixth-placed team qualifying for the Europa League and the seventh-placed team qualifying for the UEFA Conference League, Spurs will be looking to pick up all three points to guarantee their place in either competition as West Ham and Everton continue to lurk.
They head into this tie with three wins from their last five PL games (D1, L1) and will fancy their chances against the ‘Villans’ who have had an indifferent second half of the season.
Dean Smith’s side were in contention for a place in Europe at one point in the season, but have so far dropped out of the picture.
They enter Matchday 37 sitting outside of the top-ten and with little chance of breaking into that bracket as in-form Leeds United who are occupying tenth are four points ahead with two games left to play.
The visitors are without a win in their last three games and have won just once in five away games. With the injured Jack Grealish back in the side, Dean Smith will be hoping he can inspire his side to their first win in four games.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results