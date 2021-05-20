AdAd

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 20, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

Date: 22nd April 2021

Kick-off time – 14:30 GMT

Borussia Dortmund will play their last game of the Bundesliga season when they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

The hosts will look to conclude a largely frustrating season that saw them struggle out of the top four for most of the season on a high note.

However, they head into the last weekend of the campaign full of confidence having secured a top-four finish and silverware in their DFB Pokal with a win over RB Leipzig last Tuesday.

The hosts entertain their visitors on a six-game-winning run in the league, and a seven-game-winning run overall. Saturday’s match affords them the chance to better their season record and extend their winning run to eight in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen have had an even worse season, finishing outside the top four after almost topping the league at some point this season.

They will look to finish on a positive note when they travel to Dortmund by picking up all three points.

They head into this tie without a win in their last two games and have two wins from their last five matches.

They have also failed to score in their last four away trips in the Bundesliga–their worst record in 30 years.

Meanwhile, the visitors are set to finish the season in sixth place no matter the outcome of this match. They face an improved BVB side and enter the tie as underdogs.

However, they have a good history in the last game of the season as they have won their previous five final games of a Bundesliga campaign.

Watch this game live at bet365 – 18+ T&C’s Apply – Funded account required – Geo-restrictions apply #ad.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

German Bundesliga Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

German Bundesliga Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Manchester City vs Everton Preview

Premier League champions Manchester City will look to wrap up their title-winning campaign in style ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.