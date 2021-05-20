Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 22nd April 2021 Kick-off time – 14:30 GMT

Borussia Dortmund will play their last game of the Bundesliga season when they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

The hosts will look to conclude a largely frustrating season that saw them struggle out of the top four for most of the season on a high note.

However, they head into the last weekend of the campaign full of confidence having secured a top-four finish and silverware in their DFB Pokal with a win over RB Leipzig last Tuesday.

The hosts entertain their visitors on a six-game-winning run in the league, and a seven-game-winning run overall. Saturday’s match affords them the chance to better their season record and extend their winning run to eight in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen have had an even worse season, finishing outside the top four after almost topping the league at some point this season.

They will look to finish on a positive note when they travel to Dortmund by picking up all three points.

They head into this tie without a win in their last two games and have two wins from their last five matches.

They have also failed to score in their last four away trips in the Bundesliga–their worst record in 30 years.

Meanwhile, the visitors are set to finish the season in sixth place no matter the outcome of this match. They face an improved BVB side and enter the tie as underdogs.

However, they have a good history in the last game of the season as they have won their previous five final games of a Bundesliga campaign.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Bayern Munich 14:30 Augsburg 1907 Borussia Dortmund 14:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 Hertha BSC Wolfsburg 14:30 1. FSV Mainz 05 Eintracht Frankfurt 14:30 SC Freiburg Union Berlin 14:30 RB Leipzig 1. FC Köln 14:30 Schalke 04 Werder Bremen 14:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Stuttgart 14:30 Arminia Bielefeld

German Bundesliga Table

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Bayern Munich 33 23 6 4 94 42 +52 75 2 RB Leipzig 33 19 8 6 59 30 +29 65 3 Borussia Dortmund 33 19 4 10 72 45 +27 61 4 Wolfsburg 33 17 10 6 59 34 +25 61 5 Eintracht Frankfurt 33 15 12 6 66 52 +14 57 6 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 33 14 10 9 52 36 +16 52 7 Union Berlin 33 11 14 8 48 42 +6 47 8 Borussia Mönchengladbach 33 12 10 11 60 54 +6 46 9 Stuttgart 33 12 9 12 56 53 +3 45 10 SC Freiburg 33 12 9 12 51 49 +2 45 11 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 33 10 10 13 50 53 -3 40 12 Augsburg 1907 33 10 6 17 34 49 -15 36 13 1. FSV Mainz 05 33 9 9 15 36 54 -18 36 14 Hertha BSC 33 8 11 14 40 50 -10 35 15 Arminia Bielefeld 33 8 8 17 24 52 -28 32 16 Werder Bremen 33 7 10 16 34 53 -19 31 17 1. FC Köln 33 7 9 17 33 60 -27 30 18 Schalke 04 33 3 7 23 25 85 -60 16

