Manchester City vs Everton Preview

Manchester City vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 23rd May 2021 Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

Premier League champions Manchester City will look to wrap up their title-winning campaign in style when they welcome Everton to the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s side knocked Liverpool off the top this season to regain the league crown for the fifth time in their history.

They will now look to sign off in style by putting up a proper performance in front of the returning fans and on the day of their title coronation.

However, their form in recent meetings has been patchy as they have lost two of their last three games. In each of those games, they conceded two or more goals—the first time they have done so this season.

However, the Sky Blues have a good history on the last day of the season as they have lost just one of their last 12 final league games.

Everton on their part are still chasing a place in Europe next season.

The Toffees head into this tie level on points with Tottenham, but with an inferior goal difference. This means that they need to better the North Londoners’ result to secure a European spot.

Their form in their recent matches makes their chances of picking up a big win very slim as they have won two of their last five games with those wins featuring just a goal for the winning team.

Also, they have lost to Man City in each of their last seven meetings, last picking up a win in January 2017.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Arsenal 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Aston Villa 16:00 Chelsea Fulham 16:00 Newcastle United Leeds United 16:00 West Bromwich Albion Leicester City 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 16:00 Crystal Palace Manchester City 16:00 Everton Sheffield United 16:00 Burnley West Ham United 16:00 Southampton Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Manchester United

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 37 26 5 6 78 32 +46 83 2 Manchester United 37 20 11 6 71 43 +28 71 3 Chelsea 37 19 10 8 57 34 +23 67 4 Liverpool 37 19 9 9 66 42 +24 66 5 Leicester City 37 20 6 11 66 46 +20 66 6 West Ham United 37 18 8 11 59 47 +12 62 7 Tottenham Hotspur 37 17 8 12 64 43 +21 59 8 Everton 37 17 8 12 47 43 +4 59 9 Arsenal 37 17 7 13 53 39 +14 58 10 Leeds United 37 17 5 15 59 53 +6 56 11 Aston Villa 37 15 7 15 53 45 +8 52 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 12 9 16 35 50 -15 45 13 Crystal Palace 37 12 8 17 41 64 -23 44 14 Southampton 37 12 7 18 47 65 -18 43 15 Newcastle United 37 11 9 17 44 62 -18 42 16 Brighton & Hov… 37 9 14 14 40 44 -4 41 17 Burnley 37 10 9 18 33 54 -21 39 18 Fulham 37 5 13 19 27 51 -24 28 19 West Bromwich Albion 37 5 11 21 34 73 -39 26 20 Sheffield United 37 6 2 29 19 63 -44 20

Latest Premier League Results