Manchester City vs Everton Preview

May 20, 2021

Manchester City vs Everton

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 23rd May 2021

Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

Premier League champions Manchester City will look to wrap up their title-winning campaign in style when they welcome Everton to the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s side knocked Liverpool off the top this season to regain the league crown for the fifth time in their history.

They will now look to sign off in style by putting up a proper performance in front of the returning fans and on the day of their title coronation.

However, their form in recent meetings has been patchy as they have lost two of their last three games. In each of those games, they conceded two or more goals—the first time they have done so this season.

However, the Sky Blues have a good history on the last day of the season as they have lost just one of their last 12 final league games.

Everton on their part are still chasing a place in Europe next season.

The Toffees head into this tie level on points with Tottenham, but with an inferior goal difference. This means that they need to better the North Londoners’ result to secure a European spot.

Their form in their recent matches makes their chances of picking up a big win very slim as they have won two of their last five games with those wins featuring just a goal for the winning team.

Also, they have lost to Man City in each of their last seven meetings, last picking up a win in January 2017.

