Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview

Manchester City vs Chelsea Competition – UEFA Champions League Final 2021 Stadium: Estádio do Dragão Date: 29th May 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Premier League rivals Chelsa and Manchester City will take their rivalry to the European stage when they play this weekend in the Champions League final in Porto.

After overcoming a semi-final hurdle that has plagued him for years, Pep Guardiola looks set to win the one trophy that has eluded him for ten years when he faces familiar opponents Chelsea on Saturday.

The Catalan has led City to their first-ever European final, doing what no other manager in City’s history has failed to do.

He leads his side into this game with 11 wins from 12 UCL games this season. However, their form in recent times has been a cause for concern as they have lost two of four games albeit after winning the EPL officially.



Man City beat Everton 5-0 in their last outing to show that they are ready for this match. They will be looking to pick up their first win over Thomas Tuchel’s side this year after losing to the German in their last two meetings.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are playing their third Champions League final in their history after beating Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate in the last round.

Their coach Thomas Tuchel is also playing just his second European final and will be looking to take home the trophy this time after missing out on it last year with PSG.

The Blues booked their place in the Champions League for next season following a dramatic end to the season that saw them finish in fourth place. And so, they play their rivals without the added pressure of securing a UCL place by winning the trophy.

The London side have the psychological advantage over their rivals in this fixture after picking up two wins from their last two games against City. They will hope to make it three wins in three against Pep Guardiola’s side.