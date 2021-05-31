Poland vs Russia Preview

Poland vs Russia Competition – International Friendly Stadium: Stadion Miejski (Wroclaw) Date: 1st June 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Poland will begin their preparations for the summer European Championship with the first of two outlined friendlies when they welcome Russia to the Stadion Miejski this Tuesday.

The ‘White and Reds’ are ranked in 21st place in the FIFA rankings and are seen as one of the outsiders in the upcoming Euros. They are looking to get in shape for the tournament and have identified Russia as one of the ideal candidates to get them in form.

Paulo Sousa’s side will hope to get back to winning ways after losing their last outing against England. They head into this tie with one win from their last five internationals (D1, L3) and with a poor defencive record having conceded nine goals in five games.

Sousa who is just three games into his tenure as Poland boss will also be desperate to knock off any doubts that may be rising about his ability to lead Poland into the Euros by taking a win here.

He will however be encouraged by the home form of his side who have tasted defeat in just one of their last 11 matches in Poland (W8, D2).

Meanwhile, Russia are also preparing for the Euros—their fifth European campaign in a row.

They head into this tie with two wins from their last three internationals but will look to improve on a poor performance that saw them lose to Slovakia last time out.

However, Stanislav Cherchesov’s men have been poor on their road trips in recent times, winning just one of the last five matches played away from Russia. Before that, they won five on the bounce between March 2019 and August 2020.

The last two meetings between both sides have resulted in two draws.