England vs Austria Preview

England vs Austria Competition – International Friendly Stadium: Riverside Stadium Date: 2nd June 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

England will begin preparations for the upcoming European Championship when they welcome fellow Euro participants Austria to the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.

The Three Lions are one of the few nations that are yet to announce their exact squad for the summer tournament and will be hoping to use this match to get players up to speed with the squad announcement imminent.

The home team head into this tie on a run of four wins from four games. In that period they kept three clean sheets and scored 13 times, conceding just once.

At home, Gareth Southgate’s side are also on a four-game-winning run heading into this tie. They will look to extend that run even further in front of a few fans as they begin preparations for the summer Euros that will be held in parts of England

Austria are also preparing for the Euros and will see England as one of the tougher teams in the tournament.

A win against them will certainly boost their confidence and some experience on how to navigate tough opponents.

They head into this tie in the midst of a decent run of form having lost just one of their last five games (W2, D2).

Away from home, their form is even more impressive with the Austrians on a five-game unbeaten run. Four of those five games saw them win and three featured a clean sheet for them.

They will hope that they can replicate their away form against an England side that is considered one of the competition’s favourite teams.