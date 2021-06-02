Argentina vs Chile Preview

Argentina vs Chile Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades Date: 4th June 2021 Kick-off time – 01:00 GMT

The fifth round of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying (WCQ) continues this Thursday as Argentina play Chile at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades.

The home team enter this tie without a loss in four qualifying matches (W3, D1) and are looking to remain undefeated in the qualifiers as they prepare for the upcoming Copa America.

Overall, the hosts have not tasted defeat in eleven matches, winning seven and drawing four in all the matches they have played since the last Copa America.

La Albiceleste are sitting in second place behind Brazil in the CONMEBOL World Cup table and will look to stake all three points when they welcome Chile.

The visitors are sitting in 6th place and are in danger of missing out on the World Cup after taking four points from the four games they have played in the qualifiers (W1, D1, W2).

They head into this tie on a two-game losing run when registered as the away team and have taken just one win from their last six away games.

They will hope to turn that poor record around when they travel to Santiago del Estero.

However, they have never won against Argentina in any of their World Cup qualifiers played on Argentinian soil.