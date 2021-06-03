Spain vs Portugal Preview

Spain vs Portugal Competition – International Friendly Stadium: Wanda Metropolitano Date: 4th June 2021 Kick-off time – 18:30 GMT

Spain will look to step up preparations for their upcoming Euros when they welcome Portugal to the Wanda Metropolitano on Friday evening.

The home team play the aptly named ‘Iberian Derby’ in a good run of form having won 14 times in their last 22 games, losing just once in that period (D7).

At home, they have failed to win just once in their last 11 games—a 1-1 draw with Greece in their World Cup Qualifying match in March.

They will hope to continue their preparations for the upcoming tournament on a positive note by picking up a win here.

Luis Enrique’s side have been totally focused for this tournament and are training with a lot of focus. The former Barcelona man will be hoping to see how his team will perform against one of the tournament’s big names in front of a handful of fans in the capital on Friday.

Portugal meanwhile are also preparing for the Euros and earmarked Spain as an opponent they would like to test themselves against before the main event.

The current Euro holders head into this tie in good form after just one loss across their last 13 matches (W9, D3).

Their recent matches have been characterised by plenty of goals with five of the last seven producing over 2.5 goals.

The last five meetings between both teams has seen three draws and one win apiece for either side.