South Korea vs Turkmenistan Preview

South Korea vs Turkmenistan Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Goyang Stadium Date: 5th June 2021 Kick-off time – 12:00 GMT

South Korea take on Turkmenistan in Goran this Saturday in their fifth Asia World Cup Qualifiying match.

The host team are sitting second on the table behind their visitors who have played a game more.

They head into this game with two wins and two draws from their last four qualifier matches. In those matches they scored ten times and are yet to concede a goal, making them the tournament’s tightest defence so far.

They will climb above their visitors if they pick up a win in this tie and will hope to do so and extend their winning run on home soil to six games.

South Korea are unbeaten in their last ten games while registered as the home team, winning eight and drawing just two.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan are leading the qualifying group having taken three wins from the five games they have played in the competition.

They will hope to pick up maximum points in this tie as they seek to qualify for their first ever FIFA World Cup.

A win here will make it three wins in a row for Röwşen Muhadow as he seeks to do what no other coach has achieved.

However, South Korea have a better head-to-head record against his men having won three of the last five meetings between both sides.