Belgium vs Croatia Preview

Belgium vs Croatia Competition – International Friedly Stadium: King Baudouin Stadium Date: 6th June 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

After a 1-1 draw with Greece, Belgium will look to continue their preparations for the Euros this Sunday when they welcome Croatia to King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

The Red Devils are one of the favourites for the upcoming Euros and enter this tie with one loss from their last 22 competitive games.

They have not lost a game registered as the home team in over four years and are entering this game full of confidence despite their draw with Greece last time out.

Their dominance in International football in their recent eight games has been a result of their brilliance in front of goal. The hosts have scored a remarkable 23 goals across the past eight games (2.88 per game) and have not failed to score since their 1-0 loss to France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Croatia meanwhile are also one of the tournament’s tougher sides and are ranked 14th in the FIFA rankings.

They’re entering this tie on a three-game unbeaten run after going on a three-game losing run between November 2020 and March 2021.

Since the end of the 2018 World Cup, Zlatko David’s side have won just two of the 13 away internationals (D4, L7) they have played, keeping just a single clean sheet.

However, they’re unbeaten in three of their last four visits to Belgium, winning once in that period (D2, L1).