Germany vs Latvia Preview

Germany vs Latvia Competition – International Friedly Stadium: Merkur Spielarena Date: 7th June 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Joachim Low will lead Germany out for the last time in a non-competitive game this Monday when he leads them out against Latvia at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf.

The German coach is preparing his side for the upcoming European Championship and is hoping to pick up a win in what is their last preparation game before the tournament proper.

However, they head into this tie with just two wins from their last five games (D2, L1) showing that they are not in particularly good form.

At home, their form is even more suspect as they have not won in their last two internationals played on home soil. They did win three on the bounce before that time though and they will be looking to arrest that poor form and pick up a win to boost their confidence ahead of the summer Euros.

Latvia meanwhile are facing a team that are ranked 126 places ahead of them in the FIFA rankings—the first time they’re playing a team ranked higher than 30 since 2017 when they played Portugal.

They will be looking to cause an upset when they travel to Düsseldorf and in doing so extend their unbeaten run to three games.

Away from home, the visitors have lost just one of their last five games and have scored 12 times, failing to score only once in that period.

Both teams have squared up only once in their history – a Euro 2004 game that ended nil-nil.