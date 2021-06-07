Colombia vs Argentina Preview

Colombia vs Argentina Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez Date: 8th June 2021 Kick-off time – 23:59 GMT

The CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers continue this week as Colombia take on Argentina at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in the sixth round of qualifying matches.

The home team are sitting in 6th place, level on points with Paraguay and Uruguay who are occupying fourth and fifth respectively. An inferior goal difference means that they are outside of the automatic qualification places. They are now looking to pick up a win here and break into the top five when they welcome Argentina.

After their three-nil win over Peru on Friday which ended a three-game run without a win, they will be heading into this tie with some level of confidence that could help them nick a win.

Reinaldo Rueda will however hope that his side can maintain a level head when they entertain their illustrious rivals as there has been four red cards across the last three games they have played.

After a 1-1 draw with Chile last time out, Argentina are still sitting in second place in the CONMEBOL standings, four points behind leaders Brazil.

They remain a formidable side and are heading into this tie unbeaten in 12 matches—a run that stretches back to the 2019 Copa America.

‘Le Albiceleste’ who are looking for their 13th consecutive World Cup appearance enter this tie as favourites and they will be looking to inflict maximum injury on their hosts when they travel to Barranquilla.

They have a good record against their hosts and have won four of the last five meetings between them (D1).