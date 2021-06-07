Portugal vs Israel Preview

Portugal vs Israel Competition – International Friendly Stadium: Estádio José Alvalade Date: 9th June 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Portugal will play their last game before the European Championship when they welcome the Israeli national team to Lisbon this Wednesday.

The Euro defending champions are looking to sharpen themselves for the real business of the European Championship and have identified Israel as a worthy opponent to put them in shape.

The 2016 Euro winners will be satisfied with their form heading into this tie as they are unbeaten across their last five matches (W, D2).

At home they are in formidable form and have lost only one of the last 17 matches they have played on home soil. In that period they won ten times and drew six.

In their last five at home, they have kept four clean sheets and have scored eleven times to underline their dominance when playing in Portugal.

Israel meanwhile are not participating in this years’ Euros but are a worthy opponent having taken the qualifying stage by storm only to miss out at the last minute after a penalty-shootout loss to Scotland.

They head into this tie unbeaten in three games and with three wins from their last five games (D1, L1).

However, they have a poor record against teams highly ranked in the FIFA rankings as they have won just one of their previous six games against highly ranked teams (D1, L4).