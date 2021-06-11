Netherlands vs Ukraine Preview

Netherlands vs Ukraine Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena Date: 13th June 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After missing out on the 2016 edition of the UEFA European Championship, Netherlands will begin their journey to redemption with their first match coming up against Ukraine this Sunday.

The Dutchmen qualified for this stage of the tournament after finishing second in Group C behind Germany while winning six of their eight fixtures.

In preparation for this tournament, Frank de Boer’s side have picked up five wins from their last seven games (L1, D1), making them one of the most in-form sides heading into this tie.

They also head into this fixture on their best ever scoring form having scored 2+ goals in their last seven games. They will hope to continue in that vein in this tournament.

With all three of their Group stage games taking place in Amsterdam, The Oranje will fancy their chances in this round as they aim to finish top of their group.

Ukraine meanwhile are the only team in this group that topped their qualifying round. The visitors were unbeaten in their qualifying round, winning six of their eight games and scoring 17 goals in that period.

They head into this tie unbeaten in five games but with only two wins in that period. They will fancy their chances in this tie but will have to improve on their form away from home that has seen them go five games without a win.