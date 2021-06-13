Spain vs Sweden Preview

Spain vs Sweden Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja Date: 14th June 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Spain will begin their 2021 European Championship campaign this Monday when they host Sweden in Sevilla.

The match will be the sixth European Championship meeting between both teams and will be played at the Estadio de La Cartuja which becomes the first Spanish venue to host a major international tournament since the 1982 World Cup.

The host team are three times Euro winners and are one of the favourites for this year’s trophy. They are heading into this tournament unbeaten in their last eight games.

Luis Enrique’s men have been in good form of late and have tasted just one defeat over the course of twenty games, winning eleven in that period and only failing to score on three occasions.

They are certainly the favourites to win this group and with three wins from their last four games against Sweden, they have the psychological advantage in this tie.

Meanwhile, Sweden themselves are no push-overs and are one of the few teams that could cause an upset against any team on their day.

They head into this tie on a five game-winning run. In that period they kept three clean sheets and have scored two or more goals in five of their last seven games.

Sweden face a tougher opponent than their last five opponents however they will go into this tie in a confident mood knowing that they can pick up all three points if they put in a good performance.