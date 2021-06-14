France vs Germany Preview

France vs Germany Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Allianz Arena Date: 15th June 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

All eyes will be in Munich this Tuesday when reigning World Champions France take on Germany at the Allianz Arena in the first of their group matches of the 2020 European Championship.

Les Bleus are the current favourites for this year’s trophy and are heading into this tournament hoping to go one better than they did in their last European championship campaign which saw them lose in the final to Portugal.

They enter this game off the back of a seven-game unbeaten run which saw them win six and draw one. Also, Didier Deschamps side are currently on a four game-winning run without conceding a goal.

Facing a tough group that also has Portugal and Hungary, France will know that a good start to the tournament is essential to their chances of qualifying for the next stage. They will hope to put up a solid performance to ensure that.

Germany meanwhile are hoping to redeem a reputation that was tarnished by a group stage exit at the 2018 World Cup.

With coach Joachim Low set to lead Germany out for the last time in a major tournament, they will look to end his reign on a pleasant note by at least going as far as the semi-final this year.

However, an embarrassing string of results in recent times means that Germany are considered as dark horses in the title race rather than favourites.

Although they will head into this game in a good mood after recording a 7-1 win over Latvia in their last outing.

The fact that Germany have never lost their opening game in a European Championship will also boost their morale and give them some hope that they can take something positive out of this tie.