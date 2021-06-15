Italy vs Switzerland Preview

Italy vs Switzerland Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Olimpico Date: 16th June 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Italy will play their second European Championship match this Wednesday when they take on Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The Azzurri opened their Euro 2020 account with an impressive 3-0 win over Turkey. They are aiming to put up a repeat performance against Switzerland to ensure that they become the first nation to progress to the next round of the competition.

Roberto Mancini’s side are on a run of nine games without conceding a goal and can match the record they set between November 1988 to June 1990 when they went 10 games without conceding a goal.

Overall, the win against Turkey extended their unbeaten run to 28 games—a run that stretches back to 2018 when they lost to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

Such a record means that they are clear favourites for this tie and they will be looking to ensure that they extend the unbeaten record when they play the Swiss.

Meanwhile, Switzerland were disappointed not to have taken all three points in their first game despite being the better side against Wales.

The Red Crosses were pegged back by Wales in their first game after taking the lead through the impressive Breel Embolo.

Now they are entering their second game looking to pick up three points to leave them with a fighting chance in this group.

Six wins and two draws from their last six games means that the visitors head into this tie without a defeat in eight games and in good form.

Although they meet a team that has not conceded a goal in nine games, they will fancy their chances of breaking that record as they have only failed to score once in their last 15 games.