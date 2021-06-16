Netherlands vs Austria Preview

Netherlands vs Austria Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena Date: 17th June 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a pulsating opening day win over Ukraine, The Netherlands play Austria in their second game of the Euro 2020 group stages.

Frank de Boer’s men were lucky to go home with all three points in their opening match against Ukraine after throwing away a two-goal lead.

The match saw all five goals scored in the second half and that was the first time that five goals were scored in the second half of the European Championship.

The Oranje who have now won six of their last eight games are now aiming to build on that win and take the top spot when they welcome early table-toppers Austria to Amsterdam.

With their 3-1 win over North Macedonia in the opening round, Austria set the pace early in Group C topping the group due to a better goal difference.

That win was their first-ever win at a major tournament since 1990 and will serve as a confidence booster as they prepare to take on more difficult opponents in the group.

Their aim going into this match will be to maintain their lead at the top and ensure that they go into Round 3 top of the table and with a chance of qualifying for the next round.

Picking up a point here will allow them to do so while a win will see them qualify for the next round.