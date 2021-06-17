England vs Scotland Preview

England vs Scotland Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 18th June 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

England will look to build on their Euro 2020 opening day win when they take on Scotland in the second match of the group stage at Wembley this Friday.

Gareth Southgate’s men won their opening European Championship match for the first time in their history when they defeated Croatia thanks to a Raheem Sterling goal.

The Three Lions will now aim to make it two wins in two Euro games with a win against their traditional rivals Scotland.

A seven game-winning run makes them favourites for this tie while six clean sheets from their last seven games means that they have become hard to break down.

Scotland are no pushovers themselves and have only failed to score once in their last six games. That came in their opening day loss to the Czech Republic—a match that saw them create a record number of chances but failed to score.

Against England, they will hope to avoid such a record as they aim to record their first win in this year’s European Championship and give themselves a chance of progressing to the next round.

However, one win from their last 11 matches against England (D2, L8) will be a worry for Steve Clarke’s men who could make an early exit from the tournament if they lose this game.

Meanwhile, Friday’s match will be the 33rd meeting between both teams at Wembley and none of the previous 32 finished goalless.