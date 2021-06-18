Spain vs Poland Preview

Spain vs Poland Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja Date: 19th June 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Spain welcome Poland to Seville this Saturday for their second group game of their European Championship campaign.

The hosts were held to a disappointing draw with Sweden in their opening game despite controlling over 85% of the ball—the largest ever possession figure in a single major tournament over 90 minutes. They will look to bounce back here and pick up their first win.

Lius Enrique’s side enter this tie unbeaten in nine games and with just one loss in their last 25 games. They have now failed to win two of their last three games.

Scoring goals has been their problem recently and their stalemate against Sweden was the second time in three games that Spain failed to score. However, these two occasions were the only time La Roja have failed to score in their last ten games, showing that the problem is only a recent development.

Heading into this tie, they will be encouraged by the fact that they have not failed to score in back-to-back fixtures since the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and boast an excellent H2H record vs Poland (W8, D1, L1).

Meanwhile, Poland began their Euro 2020 campaign with a disappointing 2-1 loss to Slovakia, leaving them bottom of the table entering Matchday 2.

The Eagles were expected to qualify from Group E behind Spain, but have found it difficult in recent times and are entering this tie without a win in their last four games.

In that period the hosts conceded two or more goals in three of their games, underlying that their problem is at the back.

They will hope to pick up three points against Spain but have a poor record in the European Championship as they have won just two of their last 12 games in the competition (D6, L4). A loss in this tie might end their chances of progressing to the next round especially if Slovakia beat Sweden in the other Group E fixture.