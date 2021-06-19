Italy vs Wales Preview

Italy vs Wales Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Olimpico Date: 20th June 2021 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

Euro 2020 pacesetters Italy will play their third game of the campaign this Sunday when they welcome Wales to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The Azzurri became the first team to book a place in the next round after beating Switzerland 3-0 in their last game.

That result extended their unbeaten run to 29 games and also saw them extend their clean sheet and winning record to 10 games. They are now within two games of equalling their all-time best clean-sheet run spanning between 1972 and 1974 and will be hoping to make this another one for the list.

A point will be enough to seal the first spot in Group A and also equal their existing all-time record of 30 games unbeaten that was set back in 1939.

Wales meanwhile are also looking to book a place in the next round after an impressive win over Turkey in their last outing.

They enter this tie on a run of two wins from five games (D2, L1) but will fancy their chances against Italy.

The visitors need only one point to secure their second qualification for the knockout phase in as many appearances at the European Championships. Even a loss could see them qualify in second or as one of the best-ranked third-placed sides, but they will look to avoid putting their destiny into the hands of others by going for a win in this match.