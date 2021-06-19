Finland vs Belgium Preview

Finland vs Belgium Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Saint Petersburg Stadium Date: 21st June 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Finland will play their last group game of the Euro 2020 group stages on Monday when they take on Belgium at Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg.

With one win from two group games, Finland have a chance to progress to the next round if they can pick a point from this match and that would see them qualify as either one of the best third-placed teams or second in the group behind leaders Belgium.

They will hope to cause an upset here but will know that their chances of winning are slim against Belgium who are clearly the favourites for this tie.

Belgium made it two wins from two group games with a battling win over Denmark in their last outing. That result extended their unbeaten run to eleven games (W9, D2) and was the eighth-time in the last eleven games they have scored at least two goals in a match.

They are aiming to finish top of the group and need just a point to guarantee them top spot. With the quality they have in their squad and their tag as one of the favourites, the Red Devils will be desperate to make it three wins from three group games.

Belgium have a poor record against Finland having won just one of their last eight matches against them (D3, L4).