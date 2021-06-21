Czech Republic vs England Preview

Czech Republic vs England Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 22nd June 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The final group game of Group D will see group leaders Czech Republic take on second-placed England at Wembley Stadium this Tuesday.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw with Croatia last time out to ensure that they head into the last match of the group stages on top of their group.

With a place in the next round almost guaranteed thanks to a healthy goal difference, their aim is now to finish top of the group ahead of England. A point from this match would be enough to see them do so and ensure that they qualify for the knockout stages for just the third time in their history.

They head into this tie with two wins from their last three games and will be full of confidence against their opponents who have won against them only once in their last three meetings.

Meanwhile, England head into this tie unbeaten in their last eight games and with one draw in that period. They are clearly the favourites to pick up a good result here as they have now gone four games without conceding a goal.

However, they will aim to pick up a win here to guarantee them top spot and ensure that they enjoy the added advantage of the group winner playing back in London in the next round.