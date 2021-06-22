Portugal vs France Preview

Portugal vs France Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Puskás Aréna Date: 23rd June 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The biggest match in the last round of group games sees current Euro holders Portugal play World Cup champions France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest this Wednesday.

Both teams are looking to gain entrance into the next round and will be looking to win this tie to guarantee their progress as group winners.

After their 4-2 loss to Germany in their last outing, Portugal are looking to avoid being the first European Championship defending champions since Greece (2008) to be eliminated from the group stages.

They are currently sitting in third place and will need a win to guarantee them a spot in the next round especially as Germany are expected to win their game against Hungary.

Fernando Santos’ men remain a formidable side though and are expected to cause France some problems. However, they must cut down on the defencive mistakes that saw them concede four times in their last game.

Meanwhile, France are sitting top of the group going into this tie and are expected to go through to the next round unless they lose to Portugal and Hungary win against Germany by a wide margin.

Although the chances of that occurring remain small, Les Bleus will not take chances in this tie as they aim to qualify top of their group.

A nine-game-unbeaten-run means that Didier Deschamps’ men are favourites for this match. But whatever happens, we can expect fireworks at a packed Puskás Aréna.