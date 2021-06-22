Bolivia vs Uruguay Preview

Bolivia vs Uruguay Competition – Copa America Stadium: Arena Pantanal Date: 24th June 2021 Kick-off time – 22:00 GMT

Bolivia and Uruguay will travel to Cuiabá Brazil this Wednesday to play their third group match of the rescheduled 2020 Copa America.

Both teams are looking to guarantee their place in the next round and are heading into this tie on the back of poor results.

For Bolivia, they are heading into this tie with two losses from their opening two group games, leaving them bottom of the table.

Their poor form even heads further back as they have won just one of their last ten games (D1, L7) making them one of the most out of form teams in this year’s tournament.

They will look to correct that miserable run in this game as they aim to advance to the next round. A defeat in this game should seal a group-stage elimination from the Copa America for the eighth-time in their last nine appearances.

Meanwhile, Uruguay who are the Copa America record-holders are also heading into this match in the midst of a poor run of form.

Oscar Tabarez’s experienced side are without a win in their last five games and are having a poor outing in front of goal. They have scored only once in their last five games, failing to score in four straight games.

With the likes of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, they remain a side to be careful of on their day.

With a place in the next round under threat, they will look to pick up their first win in this match and ensure that they book their place in the next round with one game to play.