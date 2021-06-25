Wales vs Denmark Preview

Wales vs Denmark Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena Date: 26th June 2021 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

After an entertaining group stage, Wales and Denmark will kick off the knockout rounds when they meet at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam this weekend.

The Dragons qualified for this stage of the tournament by finishing second in Group A behind impressive Italy. In three group games, they won one, drew one and lost one.

Overall, they showed their character and determination, and are easily considered the dark horses of the tournament from this stage.

Rob Page’s men are arriving to this game with only two losses from their last 16 internationals (W10, D4) and are looking to make it to the next round for the second time in as many European Championships.

They will fancy their chances against a Denmark side who up until the last day of the group stages had not won a game.

The Danes qualified for this stage of the tournament with a 4-1 win over Russia in the last match of the group stage to ensure that they finished second from their group on goal difference. In doing so, they became the first side in European Championship history to progress to the knockout rounds after losing their first two games.

After overcoming a difficult group stage and coping with the loss of midfielder Christian Eriksen, Kasper Hjulmand’s men are now looking to go as far as they can in this tournament.

They head into this match with ten wins from their last 15 games (D2, L3) and many will be backing them to pick up a win against Wales.