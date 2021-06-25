Italy vs Austria Preview

Italy vs Austria Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 26th June 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Euro 2020 pace-setting team Italy will look to keep their impressive record intact this Saturday when they play Austria in their knockout round match this Saturday at Wembley.

Roberto Mancini’s men have won all of their games so far at the European Championship scoring seven times and conceding none. In doing so, they became the first team in history to win all three European Championship group matches without conceding a single goal.

Their 1-0 win over Wales in their last outing ensured that their run of clean sheets extended to 11 games and also saw them equal their longest ever unbeaten run of 30 straight games, a record dating back to the late 1930s (W25, D5).

They enter this game as prime favourites and will look to keep their momentum going in a bid to extend their unbeaten run against Austria to 14 games.

Austria qualified for this stage of the tournament with a narrow 1-0 victory over Ukraine (W2, L1) last time out. This is the first time they have progressed to the knockout stages of the European Championship in three appearances.

Marco Foda’s men enter this game as underdogs but will be looking to pull off a surprise run akin to their run to the semi-finals in the 1954 World Cup.

However, two wins from their last five games mean that their chances are slim here. A poor record against Italy which has seen them lose ten of their 13 head-to-head matches is also a concern for the Austrians.