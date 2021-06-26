Netherlands vs Czech Republic Preview

Netherlands vs Czech Republic Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Puskás Aréna Date: 27th June 2021 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

After recording a 100% win rate in the group stage, Netherlands will face Czech Republic at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest for the knockout round of Euro 2020.

Frank De Boer’s side are leading the tournament for most goals scored having scored eight times in three group games and they will be looking to continue in the same fashion in this round.

They have now scored two or more goals in their last ten games and are entering this tie as favourites.

They are on a four game-winning run after winning six of their seven games (D1), keeping five clean sheets in that period.

This is the first time they have qualified for the knockout phase since 2008 and they will look to maximise this opportunity as they aim for a place in the next round.

Czech Republic booked their place in this round after qualifying as one of the best third-placed sides in the group stage.

They head into this game with two wins from their last seven games (D2, L3), but will be confident of getting a positive result here because of their performance so far in the tournament.

However, they have won just one of their last seven games at the Euros, and have also been beaten in three of their last four knockout games in this tournament.