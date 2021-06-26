Belgium vs Portugal Preview

Belgium vs Portugal Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja Date: 27th June 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

FIFA number one ranked nation Belgium will face European Championship defending champions Portugal in the knockout round this Sunday at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

The Red Devils are one of the three teams that maintained a 100% win rate in the group stage and are looking everything like the favourites for this year’s edition of the European Championship.

They head into this tie unbeaten in 12 games and with a formidable goal record having scored 31 goals in that period.

This is their fifth consecutive knockout stage appearance at a major tournament and they will look to make it to the next round for the fourth consecutive time.

However, a poor record against Portugal means that this is no plain sailing for them. Roberto Martinez’s men have not won against Portugal in five games (D3, L2) and may find it difficult to do so against the holders this time.

Meanwhile, Portugal were lucky to qualify for this round after finishing third in their group following a 2-2 draw with France in their last outing.

Despite their difficult route to qualification, they remain one of the strongest sides left in the tournament and will look to establish their superiority over the Belgians in this match.

This is their eighth consecutive knockout stage appearance at the European Championship and their aim remains to progress to the next round despite the quality of their opponent.