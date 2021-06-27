Croatia vs Spain Preview

Croatia vs Spain Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Telia Parken Date: 28th June 2021 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

Croatia and Spain will face off this Monday at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen for their knockout match of the 2020 European Championship.

Croatia qualified for this stage of the tournament by finishing second behind England in their group thanks to a 3-1 win over Scotland in the last group game.

That win was their first in five games and was the first time they had scored over one goal in a game in five tries.

Zlatko Dalić’s men will look to avenge their embarrassing loss to Spain, who are responsible for their worst ever international defeat when they beat them 6-0 in September 2018.

Meanwhile, after an indifferent start to the tournament, Spain came alive in their last group game, winning 5-1 against Slovakia to ensure that they qualified for this stage of the tournament.

They are now looking to avoid elimination at the last 16 stage for a third successive major tournament (Euro 2016 vs Italy, World Cup 2018 vs Russia) when they travel to Denmark.

Luis Enrique’s men head into this game on an 11 game unbeaten run (W5, D6) and are the favourites to win this game.

After sorting out their inefficiency in attack, they will fancy their chances to make it to the next round against Croatia who have failed to beat any team currently ranked in FIFA’s top ten since their 3-2 win over Spain in November 2018.