France vs Switzerland Preview

France vs Switzerland Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: National Arena Date: 28th June 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

France will play Switzerland at the Arena Național in Bucharest in what is their knockout round of the 2020 European Championship.

The reigning world champions qualified top of the group of death, holding Portugal to a 2-2 draw in their last group game. In doing so, they qualified for the knockout round for the sixth time in seven European Championships.

They are now looking to progress to the quarter-final round for a fifth successive major tournament. Didier Deschamps’s team head into this game unbeaten in ten games and with seven wins in that period.

They kept four clean sheets in the four games they played before the European Championship, but have so far kept one in three Euro games.

Switzerland qualified for the knockout round by beating Turkey 3-1 in their last group game and ensured that they finished as one of the best third-placed teams.

They are now looking to qualify for the quarter-finals for just the first time in their last three major tournaments.

One loss from their last ten games and seven wins in that period means that they have a reasonable chance in this game.

A winless record against France in their last seven games means that they are the underdogs for this tie.