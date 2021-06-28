England vs Germany Preview

England vs Germany Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 29th June 2021 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

The last all-star heavyweight clash of the Euro 2020 knockout stage takes place in Wembley this Tuesday as England take on arch-rivals Germany.

The Three Lions qualified for this round by finishing top of their group after a one-nil win over Czech Republic in the final game of the group stages.

They will now look to book a place in the next round but must defeat their European nemesis Germany at Wembley in a repeat of the Euro 1996 match.

In that game, Germany won on their way to winning the trophy, but this time England will be hoping to avenge them and cement their status as one of Euro 2020’s favourites.

Gareth Southgate’s side have kept three clean sheets so far to ensure that they have started a major international tournament with three clean sheets for the first time since 1966 (W2, D1).

They head into this tie with eight wins from their last nine matches (D1), with the last four victories coming via a 1-0 scoreline. The home team have proven difficult to break down in recent times and will fancy their chances in this game.

Germany overcame a poor opening game in the group stages to book a place in the last 16 thanks to a 2-2 draw with Hungary in their last outing.

But despite that, Joachim Low’s side have not been convincing and are entering this game as the underdogs.

With the rest of the world looking at them as a team that has passed its best years, they will hope to ensure that they are taken seriously by beating England.

‘Das Mannschaft’ enter this tie with two wins from their last six games as well as two clean sheets from their last ten.

However, they have failed to score on only two occasions in their last 15 games and will be expected to find the back of the net in this game.