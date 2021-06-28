Sweden vs Ukraine Preview

Sweden vs Ukraine Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Hampden Park Date: 29th June 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The last fixture of the Euro 2020 Round of 16 comes up this Tuesday as Sweden take on Ukraine at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Sweden have been quietly going about their business in the Euros this year and are looking to progress to the next round. They qualified for this stage top of their group ahead of Spain, thanks to a

94th minute Viktor Claesson strike in their 3-2 win over Poland on the last day of the group stages.

Janne Andersson’s men are entering this tie as one of the most resilient teams in the tournament as they have conceded an average of just 0.38 goals across their last eight internationals. In that period, they kept six clean sheets, including two in the group stages versus Slovakia and Spain.

Such resilience at the back and a good shot conversion rate has seen them score 50% of their shots on target through the group stage (4 of 8) – this makes ‘Blågult’ the better placed team to press in this tie.

Meanwhile, Ukraine qualified for this stage of the tournament as the fourth third-best side on goal difference after picking up just three points in the group stages.

They are now looking to progress to the quarter-finals in their first-ever Euros knockout round appearance as an independent nation.

Andriy Shevchenko’s side must however do better than their group stage showing if they are to qualify for the next round by becoming more resilient at the back and more clinical in front of goal.