Switzerland vs Spain Preview

Switzerland vs Spain Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Saint Petersburg Stadium Date: 2nd July 2021 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

Switzerland and Spain will head to Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg this Friday to play the first game of the quarter-final round of the 2020 European Championship.

Switzerland booked their place in this round of the tournament with an impressive penalty win over world champions France in the knockout round. Despite being 3-1 down at one point in the game, the ‘Red Crosses’ battled back to take the game to extra time and ensured that they progressed to the quarter-finals for the first time in five Euro appearances.

They have a chance to make history and book a place in the semis but face a tough game against Spain who have rediscovered their form after a slow start.

However, Vladimir Petković’s side have lost once of their last eleven games and have six wins from their last ten games (over 90 minutes). Such form means that they will fancy their chances against the Spaniards.

Meanwhile, Spain have turned around a slow start in the European Championship to book a place in the quarter-finals.

After scoring one goal in their first two group games, Luis Enrique’s side scored ten in their last two games. By doing so, they became the first side to score five goals in two consecutive European Championship games.

La Roja are unbeaten in 12 internationals over 90 minutes (W5, D7) and have kept three clean sheets in their last five games.

They will fancy their chances of eliminating this Switzerland side who are yet to keep a clean sheet in this years’ European Championship.