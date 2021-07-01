Belgium vs Italy Preview

Belgium vs Italy Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Allianz Arena Date: 2nd July 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Euro 2020 heavyweights clash in the quarter-finals this Friday as one of the competition’s favourites Belgium take on Italy at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Belgium have maintained their impeccable form so far in this tournament and are the only team left in the tournament to have won all four of their games over 90 minutes.

The ‘Red Devils’ enter this tie on a five-game-winning run and are also unbeaten in 13 games. Over their last five games, they have scored nine times and have conceded just one goal.

They remain the team to beat in this tournament and will fancy their chances against Italy.

On top of that, Roberto Martinez has fashioned his team into a winning machine since taking over. No European nation has won more games (47) and scored more goals (175) than Belgium since the Spaniard took over as Belgium boss.

Meanwhile, Italy have also won all four of their four games in the European Championship this year but needed extra time to do so against Austria in their last outing.

Roberto Mancini’s men are arguably the most in-form team in Europe at the moment and are heading into this tie without a loss in 31 games. They have also kept 12 consecutive clean sheets within 90 minutes of regular time heading into this tie.

The Azzuri will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in this game and book a place in the semi-finals for the first time since the 2012 European Championship.