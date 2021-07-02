Czech Republic vs Denmark Preview

Czech Republic vs Denmark Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Baku Olympic Stadium Date: 3rd July 2021 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

Euro 2020 dark horses the Czech Republic and Denmark will square up this weekend at Baku in the third quarter-final fixture of the 2020 European Championship.

The Czech Republic have been one of the tournament’s most exciting teams and have wowed with their brand of football.

Jaroslav Šilhavý’s side qualified for this stage of the tournament by defeating the Netherlands, thanks to goals from Tomas Holes and the in-form Patrik Schick.

That win ensured that they have now progressed to the European Championship quarter-final for the fourth time in their history as an independent nation.

Czech Republic head into this tie with three wins from their last five games (D1, L1). In that period, they scored eight goals and conceded just three, and they have not conceded over one goal in eight games.

Meanwhile, Denmark became the first nation to progress to the quarter-final despite losing their first two European Championship games. They booked their place in this round with an impressive 4-0 win over Wales.

After starting the tournament slowly, Kasper Hjulmand’s side have now scored four goals in two consecutive European Championship matches for the first time in their history. They look like a team who are on a mission to win for their stricken teammate Christian Eriksen.

Their impressive showing in the European Championship has seen them become the only team to register 6+ shots on target in all of their matches so far of all the teams to progress to the quarter-finals.

They will hope to keep that attack up as they look to progress to the next round.