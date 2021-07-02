Ukraine vs England Preview

Ukraine vs England Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Olimpico Date: 3rd July 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Euro 2020 surprise team Ukraine will look to extend their stay in the competition when they play England this weekend at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Andriy Shevchenko’s side booked their place in this round via a dramatic 2-1 win over Sweden thanks to an Artem Dovbyk strike in the dying minutes of extra time.

That win gave them a place in their first-ever European Championship quarter-final and they will now be looking to extend their stay by beating England.

However, their recent form has not been particularly impressive as they have won just four of their last ten games (D4, L2) and have kept just two clean sheets in that period. They have failed to score on only one occasion in that period.

Ukraine will be hoping that they can put in a decent performance in this game as they look to make their fans who will travel to Italy in their numbers proud.

England booked their place in this round by defeating Germany 2-0 in the last round.

The Three Lions have been one of the most formidable teams in the tournament this year and are entering this tie with four clean sheets from their four European Championship games. They are the only side yet to concede a goal in the competition this year and are also unbeaten in ten games (W9, D1).

Despite scoring the fewest number of goals for teams remaining in the Euros, England will fancy their chances of winning this one easily.

Gareth Southgate’s men have a good record against Ukraine as they have won four of the seven meetings between both teams, including a 1-0 win at Euro 2012 in what is their only previous meeting at a major tournament.