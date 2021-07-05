Italy vs Spain Preview

Italy vs Spain Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 6th July 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The biggest game of the semi-final round of the 2020 European Championship comes up at Wembley this Tuesday with Italy and Spain squaring up.

Roberto Mancini’s side booked a place in this round by beating the tournament’s favourites Belgium 2-1 in the last round, thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne.

That win ensured that they have now reached the semifinals of a major tournament for the 12th time—a record only bettered by Germany (20).

Also, they have now won all five of their Euro games and are entering this tie unbeaten in 32 games.

Roberto Mancini’s side have also won their last 15 Euro matches and should be heading into this tie full of confidence.

Meanwhile, Spain needed a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland to secure a place in this round with goalkeeper Unai Simon proving the match-winner again.

Luis Enrique’s put a bad run of form behind them in their opening two games to book a place in the last four for the first time since their 2012 triumph.

They head into this tie in a good spell of form having scored eleven goals in their last three games and forced Switzerland goalkeeper to a record ten saves in their last game.

They will fancy their chances against this Italian side who have conceded two goals in their last two games after going eleven games without conceding.