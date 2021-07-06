England vs Denmark Preview

England vs Denmark Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 7th July 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

England will look to continue their impressive run in the 2020 European Championship when they welcome Denmark to Wembley this Wednesday.

The Three Lions were at their very best in the last round thumping Ukraine 4-0 to ensure that they booked a place in the European Championship semi-final for the first time in twenty-five years.

Gareth Southgate’s men have been one of the most consistent teams in this year’s European Championship and are heading into this tie unbeaten in eleven games. They have also been difficult to beat and have conceded just one goal in their last eleven games.

They are yet to concede a goal in the Euros and are on a run of seven consecutive clean sheets going into this tie.

Such form and home advantage ensures that they are the favourites for this game and they will look to make the most use of this opportunity as they look to end a 55-year trophy drought.

Denmark who became everyone’s second favourite team due to the incident with Christian Eriksen qualified for this round by beating the Czech Republic 2-1 in the last round.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side have been performing brilliantly since losing their first two games and are heading into this tie with ten goals from their last three games.

They are one of the three teams to have beaten England since October 2019 and will face England full of confidence despite their underdog status.