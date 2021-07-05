Brazil vs Peru Preview

Brazil vs Peru Competition – Copa America Stadium: Estádio Nilton Santos Date: 5th July 2021 Kick-off time – 23:59 GMT

Copa America hosts Brazil will face Peru at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos in the semi-finals of this year’s tournament.

The hosts held off Chile in the last round despite playing most of the game with ten men to book a place in the semi-finals on successive occasions for the first time since 2007.

Brazil enter this tie unbeaten in 12 games and with eleven wins in that period. Only Ecuador and Colombia have scored against them in nine games, while only Peru have scored over one goal against them in their last 16 games.

They remain favourites to win this game and will be confident of picking up their ninth win in 11 games against an underrated Peruvian side in this game.

Peru qualified for this round by defeating Paraguay in a penalty shootout in the last round.

They enter this tie as outsiders but cannot be completely ruled out because of their decent form. Ricardo Gareca’s side are unbeaten in their last four games and have only lost once in six, with the loss coming against Brazil in the group stage.

They will hope to put up a better performance in this game and ensure that they book a place in the final. However, a poor record against Brazil in recent meetings does not inspire confidence for them as they have conceded three or more goals in their last four losses to the hosts.