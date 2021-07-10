Italy vs England Preview

Italy vs England Competition – Euro 2020 Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 11th July 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The 2020 European Championship finals comes up this Sunday with England playing host to Italy at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Three Lions beat Denmark in extra time in the last round to book a place in the finals. In doing so, they made it to their first final of a major competition since 1966 when they won the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side head into this tie unbeaten in 12 games and have the best defence in the European Championship this year having conceded just one goal across the last five games.

With the advantage of playing on home soil, England see this as an opportunity to end 55 years of hurt and are fired up to make the most of the home advantage in front of 60,000 fans that will be allowed at Wembley.

For Italy, this is an opportunity to win the European Championship for the first time since their 1968 triumph.

Roberto Mancini’s men beat Spain on penalties in the last round to book a place in the finals and are currently the team that has gone to extra-time the most in European Championship history.

The Azzurri have been one of the most consistent teams in the past three years and are heading into this tie unbeaten in 33 games.

Their run to the finals has seen them win against big names like Belgium and Spain while they have also tasted a win at Wembley in this competition.

After coming close in recent years, they will look to finally get over the line and claim the one trophy that has eluded them for the past 50 years.