Qatar vs Panama Preview

Qatar vs Panama Competition – CONCACAF Gold Cup Stadium: BBVA Stadium Date: 14th July 2021 Kick-off time – 23:59 GMT

Qatar will begin their 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign this Tuesday when they play Panama at the BBVA Stadium in Houston.

After pulling out of the CONMEBOL Copa America, Félix Sánchez’s side are making their first appearance in this competition and will be looking to make the most of their opportunity.

They head into this tie on a four game-winning run and have not tasted defeat in eight games. In that period, they won seven times and conceded just four goals.

Although in that period, Croatia were the only nation in the FIFA top 20 they played. However, they possess a good record and will be confident of getting a result in their opening game.

This game will be their most important and toughest in the group stage and they will hope to make a good statement here as they prepare for the World Cup next year.

Meanwhile, Panama head into this tie off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Mexico in their last friendly.

They will hope to bounce back from that loss as they look to begin the group stages on a high note.

Thomas Christiansen’s side have tasted just one defeat in eight games, winning five times and keeping five clean sheets in that period.

Their run to the semi-finals in 2011 and 2015 editions of the competition remains their best appearance while they have qualified for the knockout stages on every occasion since 2005.