Guatemala vs Mexico Preview

Guatemala vs Mexico Competition – CONCACAF Gold Cup Stadium: Cotton Bowl Date: 15th July 2021 Kick-off time – 02:30 GMT

Mexico will play the second game of their 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign this Wednesday when they play Guatemala at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Guatemala booked a place in the group stages after their game with Curacao was struck down due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

They head into this tie on the back of a two-game losing run but will see this game as an opportunity for a fresh start.

However, over the past 12 games, their last two losses were the only ones they recorded as they won seven times from ten games (D3).

With a group that also has El Salvador and Trinidad and Tobago, this game remains their most difficult for them as they look to navigate the group.

Mexico are the defending champions of the Gold Cup and they will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing goalless draw with Trinidad and Tobago in the opening group game.

El Tri have not lost a match in four games and are easily the favourites for this tie. They possess a squad that is significantly better than their opponents and will be looking to put their disappointing opening game behind them.

They are unbeaten against Guatemala in their last five games and have not conceded a goal in this tie in the last three meetings.